Boy Found Alive After Avalanche In The French Alps.

: 12/27/2018 - 14:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
french_alps_snow_black_and_white.jpg

A boy of 12 has been found alive after being buried under an avalanche for 40 minutes in the French Alps.

He'd been skiing off-piste in La Plagne when he was swept away yesterday.

Rescue workers - who flew with a sniffer dog by helicopter to reach him - say his survival is miraculous. 

 

 

Stock image.

