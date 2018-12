38 people of interest to the Criminal Assets Bureau are understood to be resident in Co. Kildare.

CAB has released details of its caseload for this year, showing that the total has jumped from 600 to 973 since January.

Independent.ie reports that Dublin accounts for 48% of the total.

Outside of the capital, Limerick city and county tops the list with 72 targets.

78 of those on the target list are suspected of amassing unexplained wealth from involvement in burglaries.