K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Woman Arrested In The UK On Suspicion Of Murdering Two Children.

: 12/27/2018 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_4.jpg

In the UK,

A woman's been arrested on suspicion of murdering two children in Kent.

Police were called to an address in Margate shortly after 3-30 this morning.

Around 15 minutes later, the woman was involved in a road accident nearby.

She's in custody after being checked over in hospital. 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!