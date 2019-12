A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with a shooting in Co. Waterford on Monday.

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot a number of times outside a premises on the Carrickpherish (PRON: CARRICK-FER-ISH) Road that afternoon.

Two men in their 30s were arrested.

One man is due to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court later today.

While another man was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.