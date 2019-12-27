K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Sinn Fein: Varadkar's United Ireland Comments "Short Sighted".

: 12/27/2019 - 15:32
Author: Róisin Power
sinn_fein_logo.png

Sinn Fein says the Taoiseach's comments on a united Ireland are 'short sighted and out of step'.

Leo Varadkar says there isn't enough support for a border poll and it would be 'too divisive.'

His comments come after calls to set up a citizens assembly to discuss the prospect of a united Ireland.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!