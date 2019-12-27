€250,000 Worth Of Stolen Bikes Recovered By Gardaí In Dublin Raid.

A quarter of a million euro worth of suspected stolen bicycles have been recovered by gardai.
In a St. Stephen's Day raid, gardaí from Pearse Street station searched Allotments in Newcastle, Co. Dublin yesterday.
They discovered 116 bikes which have been seized pending further technical exam.
Gardai say they'll try to identify the rightful owners, and bikes that aren't returned will be circulated on social media in the coming weeks.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Image: An Garda Siochana.