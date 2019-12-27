K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€250,000 Worth Of Stolen Bikes Recovered By Gardaí In Dublin Raid.

: 12/27/2019 - 15:40
Author: Róisin Power
bikes_found_27_12_19_via_an_garda_siochana.jpg

A quarter of a million euro worth of suspected stolen bicycles have been recovered by gardai.

In a St. Stephen's Day raid, gardaí from Pearse Street station searched Allotments in Newcastle, Co. Dublin yesterday.

They discovered 116 bikes which have been seized pending further technical exam.

Gardai say they'll try to identify the rightful owners, and bikes that aren't returned will be circulated on social media in the coming weeks.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Image: An Garda Siochana.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!