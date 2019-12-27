K Drive

New Survey Shows 68% Of People Considered The Enviornment When Shopping This Christmas.

: 12/27/2019 - 16:46
Author: Róisin Power
Ireland is expected to generate 75,000 tonnes of packaging waste this festive period.

New Repak research shows 68 percent of those surveyed were influenced by the environment while shopping this Christmas.

1 in 10 chose to not even wrap presents this year as not all wrapping paper can be recycled.

