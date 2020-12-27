Saturday Evening NPHET Covid-19 Update

the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has, on Saturday, confirmed 1,296 new cases of the virus, and six further deaths.

In Northern Ireland, an additional 998 new cases were confirmed over the past two days, along with 20 deaths related to Covid-19 in the same period.

Dr Tony Holohan, the country’s chief medical officer, described the figures as “very concerning”.

“For the second day in a row we are reporting more than a thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19. Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of Covid-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease,” he said.

“While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures. We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes.”

Until December 31st, restrictions on gatherings in homes will allow for visits from just one other household. A complete ban on household visits will come into force on January 1st..

The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the Republic on Saturday, with vaccination set to begin next Wednesday, December 30th.