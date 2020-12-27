Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-out in Kildare Nursing Homes Begins This Month

The scheduled roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in county Kildare's Nursing Homes begins this month.
Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip: Jan 14th
St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy: Jan 14th.
Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare town: Jan. 18th
TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 18th
Beech Park Nursing Home, Dunmurry East, Jan 19th
Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 19th
Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare town Jan 20th
Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy: Jan 20th
Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 21st
Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth: Jan 21st
Mountpleasant Lodge, Kilcock: Jan 21st
Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home: Jan 22nd
Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin: Jan 22nd
TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 25th
Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 25th
Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 25th
Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 26th
Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 26th
Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane: Jan 28th
Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, the Curragh: Jan 28th
Maynooth Community Unit: Jan 28th
Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge: Jan 29th
Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 29th