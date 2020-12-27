Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Schedule of Covid-19 Vaccine Admin in Kildare Nursing Homes Begins in January

: 27/12/2020 - 16:42
Author: Thomas Maher
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

The scheduled administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in county Kildare's Nursing Homes will start in January.

Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip: Jan 14th

St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy: Jan 14th.

Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare town: Jan. 18th

TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 18th

Beech Park Nursing Home, Dunmurry East, Jan 19th

Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 19th

Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare town Jan 20th

Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy: Jan 20th

Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 21st

Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth: Jan 21st

Mountpleasant Lodge, Kilcock: Jan 21st

Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home: Jan 22nd

Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin: Jan 22nd

TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 25th

Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 25th

Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 25th

Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 26th

Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 26th

Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane: Jan 28th

Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, the Curragh: Jan 28th

Maynooth Community Unit: Jan 28th

Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge: Jan 29th

Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 29th

 

 

