New Steps Being Taken To Clamp Down On Sexual Harassment At UCC.

: 01/28/2019 - 11:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
New steps are being taken to clampdown on sexual harassment and violence at University College Cork.

Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor will attend a conference today, as the college launches its online Bystander Intervention programme.

It urges students to act on their shared responsibilities in building a culture of zero tolerance, to prevent it from happening on and off campus.

It encourages all 22,000 UCC college-goers to understand consent and the boundaries surrounding sexual assault, rape and abusive relationships.

