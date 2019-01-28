New Steps Being Taken To Clamp Down On Sexual Harassment At UCC.

New steps are being taken to clampdown on sexual harassment and violence at University College Cork.

Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor will attend a conference today, as the college launches its online Bystander Intervention programme.

It urges students to act on their shared responsibilities in building a culture of zero tolerance, to prevent it from happening on and off campus.

It encourages all 22,000 UCC college-goers to understand consent and the boundaries surrounding sexual assault, rape and abusive relationships.