Carrot is being added to cereal to cater for millennials who are looking for a mix of fruit and veg at breakfast time.

Experts at Kelloggs spent a year creating the raspberry, apple and carrot granola.

A spokesperson says there's been a millennial food trend for fruit and vegetable combinations for breakfast.

He said they tried out a number of vegetables, but chose carrot for its earthiness, colour and crunch.

Stock image: Pexels