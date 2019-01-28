Listen: Cllr. Says KCC's Lack Of Staff Impacts Its Ability To Progress Some Matters.

A Celbridge/Leixlip councillor is attributing a lack of progress on some local authority matters to a lack of staff in Kildare County Council.

Kildare has second lowest staff to resident ratio in Ireland.

There are 222,000 people living in Kildare, and around 800 staff in the county council.

Sinn Fein Cllr., Íde Cussen, says this impact's the local authority's ability to act in certain situations.

She raised in issue following her motion calling for the installation of more bins for the disposal of dog waste.