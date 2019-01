A councillor is questioning the €300,000 cost quoted for delivering a 1 kilometre long path in Nurney.

Kildare County Council stated that price in response to a motion by Athy Fianna Fáil Cllr., Martin Miley.

He asked for the installation of a pavement between the village and the local football field.

KCC noted that the price it quoted does not include land acquisition costs.

Cllr. Miley says believes the infrastructure can be installed for a fraction of that price.

Stock image: Pexels.