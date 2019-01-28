K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Finance Minister Says No To Pay Rise For Nurses And Midwives.

: 01/28/2019 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paschal_donohoe_28_01_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Minister for Finance has again ruled out granting pay increases to nurses.

Strike action by 43,000 nurses and midwives begins on Wednesday, resulting in thousands of hospital outpatient appointments being cancelled, along with all elective surgeries, and some maternity services.

Appointments at Naas General are among those affected.

Nurses want pay increases to bring them in line with other health professionals.

Patient groups are appealing for both sides to go to the Labour Court.

Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe says the State will only negotiate on the public sector pay agreement:

13paschal.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Paschal Donohoe, 28/01/19: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!