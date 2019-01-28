Listen: Finance Minister Says No To Pay Rise For Nurses And Midwives.

The Minister for Finance has again ruled out granting pay increases to nurses.

Strike action by 43,000 nurses and midwives begins on Wednesday, resulting in thousands of hospital outpatient appointments being cancelled, along with all elective surgeries, and some maternity services.

Appointments at Naas General are among those affected.

Nurses want pay increases to bring them in line with other health professionals.

Patient groups are appealing for both sides to go to the Labour Court.

Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe says the State will only negotiate on the public sector pay agreement:

Image: Paschal Donohoe, 28/01/19: RollingNews