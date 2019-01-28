Listen: Man Jailed For 6 Years For Killing A Taxi Driver In Louth.

A 24 year old man has been jailed for 6 years for killing a taxi driver in Co Louth.

53 year old Martin Mulligan was stabbed twice on the outskirts of Dundalk in September 2015.

Joseph Hillen of Glendesha Road, Forkill, Co Armagh claimed a row broke out when he saw Mr Mulligan illegally dumping rubbish on his friend’s land.

Hillen was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Speaking outside court, the victim’s daughters Sharon and Shauna Mulligan said they are heartbroken with what happened in court.

File image: CCJ/RollingNews