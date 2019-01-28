Listen Live Logo

Listen: Labour Court Talks Aimed At Averting Wednesday's Nurses Strike Underway.

01/28/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Chair of the Labour Court is hosting talks between nursing unions and the HSE this evening.

The Department of Health, Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the General Secretary of ICTU are also attending the discussions, aimed at avoiding a strike by 37,000 nurses on Wednesday, including at Naas General Hospital.

The HSE has cancelled thousands of outpatient appointments and elective surgeries and is warning of widespread disruption to health services.

Nurses want increases in pay, and recruitment and retention issues addressed.

General Secretary of the INMO, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says as things stand, the strike goes ahead:

