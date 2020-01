This week’s episode features:

- A recap of a fantastic start to their respective league campaigns by the Kildare men’s footballers, hurlers and ladies footballers.

- Build-up to a busy weekend of boxing involving Kildare boxers Eric Donovan, Gary Cully and Katelynn Phelan.

- A round-up of AIL rugby, where there were mixed fortunes for Naas and MU Barnhall

- A comment on horse racing from Naas at the weekend”