The Government is making contact with Irish people, including at least one Kildare person, living in Wuhan in China which is at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

106 people have died from the virus and more than 4-thousand people are infected.

It's estimated there are about six Irish people living in Wuhan.

Ben Kavanagh from Kilcullen in Co. Kildare is one of them, and says the city is like a ghost town:

Image: Google Maps.