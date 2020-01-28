Listen: HIQA Received Over 700 Complaints About Care Of Elderly People In Nursing Homes In 2019.

The health watchdog received more than 700 complaints about the care of elderly people in nursing homes last year.

They include allegations of financial, verbal and physical abuse, along with poor hygiene and residents escaping from care.

The documents have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Hiqa says these complaints are unsubstantiated, but are all reviewed by an inspector.

Mervyn Taylor, executive director of Sage Advocacy, says many nursing homes have problems dealing with incontinent residents.