A brand new housing co-operative is launching in Wicklow today.

Families have already begun moving in to the 144 homes at Hazelbrook in Rathnew.

The tenants will be members of the newly established Avoca Co-operative, this means they have input into the decision-making for the development.

The project cost 40 million euro, or 279,000 euro per home, to complete.

Stock image: Shutterstock.