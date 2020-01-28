Listen: Fine Gael Senator Apologises For Describing Varadkar As "Autistic".

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has apologised and withdrawn her remarks after she described Leo Varadkar as "autistic."

According to The Times-dot ie, the Dublin Bay North candidate made the comments while canvassing.

In a statement this morning, the Fine Gael election candidate has apologised and withdrawn her remarks.

She describes her choice of language as inexcusable and wrong.

Fiona Ferris - the Deputy CEO of 'As I Am', Ireland's National Autism Charity - says we need to be careful not to undermine the complexity of the condition:

File image: Catherine Noone/RollingNews