Listen: Fine Gael Senator Apologises For Describing Varadkar As "Autistic".

: 01/28/2020 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_noone_fg_td_chair_of_cttee_on_the_8th_20_12_2017_rollingnews.jpg

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has apologised and withdrawn her remarks after she described Leo Varadkar as "autistic."

According to The Times-dot ie, the Dublin Bay North candidate made the comments while canvassing.

In a statement this morning, the Fine Gael election candidate has apologised and withdrawn her remarks.

She describes her choice of language as inexcusable and wrong.

Fiona Ferris - the Deputy CEO of 'As I Am', Ireland's National Autism Charity - says we need to be careful not to undermine the complexity of the condition:

 

File image: Catherine Noone/RollingNews

