Crimestoppers & Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On The Murder Of Kenneth Fetherston.

Crimestoppers and the Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the murder of Kenneth Fetherston in Dublin.

It's been ten years since his body was discovered in the Dublin mountains.

Kenneth left his apartment in Tallaght at 8.30am on the 22nd of September 2009 in a red Honda Civic, and travelled to a petrol station and an industrial estate nearby, where he was last seen at 9.30am.

His car was discovered four days later in a lay-by on the N11, between Arklow and Gorey.

Kenneth's remains were discovered on the 31st of January 2010 by people walking in the Dublin mountains.

Crimestoppers and the Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

