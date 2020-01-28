K Drive

Listen: Labour Pledge To Fix Pension Age At 66.

: 01/28/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Labour has promised to fix the retirement age at 66 after a week of controversy about pension payments.

The party launched its election manifesto this afternoon promising to build 80,000 social and affordable homes over the next five years.

It also said it would invest an additional five billion euro in health and provide money to retrofit 100,000 homes.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says his plan is very simple:

28/1/2020.General Election 2020. Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin with party members as they published their Manifesto at the Iveagh Garden Hotel, Harcourt Street Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

