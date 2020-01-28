SIPO Inquiry Finds Monaghan Cllr., Hugh McElvaney, Breached Ethics Laws.

An investigation has found that Monaghan County Councillor Hugh McElvaney breached ethics laws.

The Standards in Public Office Commission probe followed an RTÉ Investigates programme in 2015.

Undercover footage showed the councillor pledging to act as the "conduit" between a fictious company and the county council, claiming he would want "loads of money" if the process was successful.

In a report published today, SIPO says it found against Councillor McElvaney in respect of four alleged contraventions.

It says he "failed to maintain proper standards of integrity, conduct and concern for the public interest".

