K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Fault Cuts Power To Over 2,100 Customers In Monasterevin.

: 01/28/2020 - 18:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electricity_pylon_pixabay.jpeg

ESB Networks has confirmed a major fault, affecting Monasterevin and its hinterland.

2,158 premise are affected, and eye witnesses report that traffic lights in the town are not in operation.

Repairs are underway, but it could be 9pm tonight before supply is restored.

Stock image; Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!