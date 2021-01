The HSE has confirmed testing of close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case will resume tomorrow.

The practice has been on hold since the end of last year due to pressure on the system.

Since then, close contacts have received a text alerting them of their status - with advice to stay at home.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says testing can now be re-instated due to the recent drop in cases:

File image: Paul Reid/Photocall Ireland