There's been no evidence of a baby boom here as a result of previous lockdowns, but a Kildare midwife says there's a surge in home births.

UK figures show there was a 4 per cent decrease in the number of 12 week scans carried out in 2020

The number of births booked in at the Coombe so far this year, are similar to last year's figures.

Self-employed Community Midwife, Kildare woman, Aine Hennessy says, though, there's been an increase in demand for home births.

Stock image: Shutterstock