Listen: Just 6,000 People Vaccinated Against Covid 19 Between Monday & Wednesday.

Just 6,000 people a day were vaccinated between Monday and Wednesday of this week amid concerns over vaccine supplies.

The HSE has confirmed 161,500 people have been given a vaccination to date - up from 143,000 after on Sunday.

The Health Minister has also said he doesn't know how many doses Ireland will be getting from AstraZeneca after mid-March.

That's put the timeline of vaccinating 700,000 people in the first quarter of the year in doubt.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has dismissed calls from some government backbenchers for Ireland to try to do vaccine deals outside the EU bulk-buying programme:

