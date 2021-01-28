K Drive

BAI Chief Executive, Michael O'Keefe, Announces His Retirement.

28/01/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), Michael O’Keefe has announced he will retire in the early summer

Mr. O’Keefe has been involved in media regulation for over thirty years, having been appointed Chief Executive of the Independent Radio and Television Commission (IRTC) in 1991.

The BAI, which regulates Radio in Ireland, is entering a period of transition under the proposed legislative process, which envisages the dissolution of the BAI and the establishment of the new Media Commission.

Michael O’Keefe will remain CEO of the BAI until his successor has commenced in the role.

 

 

