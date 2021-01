A woman who thought her husband was going to kill her when he came at her with a knife says she’s “indebted” to the off-duty garda who came to her rescue.

Franck L’Amour is awaiting sentence for offences arising from the attack, which took place at their home at Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin, during the first lockdown.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find upsetting:

Image: Criminal Courts Of Justice/RollingNews