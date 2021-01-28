Listen: 47 Deaths & 1,466 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

Another 47 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic, and there are 1,466 new cases.
472 of the cases are in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick, 57 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.
There are 1,567 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 216 in intensive care.
The Chief Medical Officer says it's very concerning that 878 people have died with the disease this month.
Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and Chair of NPHET's modelling group.
He says significant progress has been made recently on case numbers.
File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 27Jan2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases~
(to 27Jan2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 27Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 27Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
1,466
|
1,294
|
621.9
|
29,614
|
Monaghan
|
50
|
49
|
1,373.3
|
843
|
Louth
|
59
|
63
|
908.6
|
1,171
|
Carlow
|
33
|
25
|
874.7
|
498
|
Waterford
|
77
|
51
|
866.8
|
1,007
|
Dublin
|
472
|
409
|
733.4
|
9,882
|
Mayo
|
68
|
43
|
730.2
|
953
|
Wexford
|
52
|
54
|
709.3
|
1,062
|
Limerick
|
70
|
51
|
668.6
|
1,303
|
Offaly
|
17
|
25
|
623.4
|
486
|
Meath
|
36
|
50
|
607.0
|
1,184
|
Cavan
|
11
|
16
|
599.9
|
457
|
Donegal
|
63
|
40
|
599.9
|
955
|
Cork
|
103
|
128
|
569.2
|
3,090
|
Kildare
|
57
|
45
|
567.2
|
1,262
|
Galway
|
106
|
68
|
538.6
|
1,390
|
Laois
|
15
|
16
|
504.2
|
427
|
Tipperary
|
31
|
33
|
497.0
|
793
|
Clare
|
24
|
22
|
415.8
|
494
|
Wicklow
|
28
|
26
|
389.7
|
555
|
Sligo
|
15
|
12
|
384.5
|
252
|
Longford
|
13
|
10
|
362.1
|
148
|
Westmeath
|
18
|
18
|
350.3
|
311
|
Kilkenny
|
16
|
15
|
348.7
|
346
|
Kerry
|
18
|
17
|
322.3
|
476
|
Roscommon
|
11
|
5
|
294.4
|
190
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
<5
|
246.5
|
79
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.