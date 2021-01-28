Listen: 47 Deaths & 1,466 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

Another 47 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic, and there are 1,466 new cases.

472 of the cases are in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick, 57 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 1,567 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 216 in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer says it's very concerning that 878 people have died with the disease this month.

Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and Chair of NPHET's modelling group.

He says significant progress has been made recently on case numbers.

File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 27Jan2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases~ (to 27Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 27Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 27Jan2021) Ireland 1,466 1,294 621.9 29,614 Monaghan 50 49 1,373.3 843 Louth 59 63 908.6 1,171 Carlow 33 25 874.7 498 Waterford 77 51 866.8 1,007 Dublin 472 409 733.4 9,882 Mayo 68 43 730.2 953 Wexford 52 54 709.3 1,062 Limerick 70 51 668.6 1,303 Offaly 17 25 623.4 486 Meath 36 50 607.0 1,184 Cavan 11 16 599.9 457 Donegal 63 40 599.9 955 Cork 103 128 569.2 3,090 Kildare 57 45 567.2 1,262 Galway 106 68 538.6 1,390 Laois 15 16 504.2 427 Tipperary 31 33 497.0 793 Clare 24 22 415.8 494 Wicklow 28 26 389.7 555 Sligo 15 12 384.5 252 Longford 13 10 362.1 148 Westmeath 18 18 350.3 311 Kilkenny 16 15 348.7 346 Kerry 18 17 322.3 476 Roscommon 11 5 294.4 190 Leitrim <5 <5 246.5 79

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.