Listen: 47 Deaths & 1,466 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

: 28/01/2021 - 20:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Another 47 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic, and there are 1,466 new cases.

472 of the cases are in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick, 57 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 1,567 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 216 in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer says it's very concerning that 878 people have died with the disease this month.

Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and Chair of NPHET's modelling group.

He says significant progress has been made recently on case numbers.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 27Jan2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases~

(to 27Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 27Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 27Jan2021)

Ireland

1,466

 1,294

 621.9

 29,614

Monaghan

50

 49

 1,373.3

 843

Louth

59

 63

 908.6

 1,171

Carlow

33

 25

 874.7

 498

Waterford

77

 51

 866.8

 1,007

Dublin

472

 409

 733.4

 9,882

Mayo

68

 43

 730.2

 953

Wexford

52

 54

 709.3

 1,062

Limerick

70

 51

 668.6

 1,303

Offaly

17

 25

 623.4

 486

Meath

36

 50

 607.0

 1,184

Cavan

11

 16

 599.9

 457

Donegal

63

 40

 599.9

 955

Cork

103

 128

 569.2

 3,090

Kildare

57

 45

 567.2

 1,262

Galway

106

 68

 538.6

 1,390

Laois

15

 16

 504.2

 427

Tipperary

31

 33

 497.0

 793

Clare

24

 22

 415.8

 494

Wicklow

28

 26

 389.7

 555

Sligo

15

 12

 384.5

 252

Longford

13

 10

 362.1

 148

Westmeath

18

 18

 350.3

 311

Kilkenny

16

 15

 348.7

 346

Kerry

18

 17

 322.3

 476

Roscommon

11

 5

 294.4

 190

Leitrim

<5

 <5

 246.5

 79

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

