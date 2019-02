A motorcyclist has died after a crash between a motorbike and truck.

It happened on the N78 at Clashduff, Co Kilkenny at around 11am this morning.

The victim of the collision, a man believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to St. Luke's General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and the road remains closed.