Report On Re-Assessment Of Flooding Issues In Celbridge Due In June.

A report on re-assessment of local hydrology and drainage in Hazelhatch in Celbridge is to be completed by June.

This study will help to inform the management of the flood risk in the area.

It is aimed at identifying viable structural and non-structural measures to manage flooding in Hazelhatch.

This is expected to lead to the carrying out of a flood alleviation scheme for the area.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, says "the identification and resolution of the flooding at Hazelhatch was of utmost importance to Residents in the area, St. Patricks National School, Celbridge GAA and Celbridge Tennis Club."