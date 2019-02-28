K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Report On Re-Assessment Of Flooding Issues In Celbridge Due In June.

: 02/28/2019 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
celbridge_sign.jpg

A report on re-assessment of local hydrology and drainage in Hazelhatch in Celbridge is to be completed by June.

This study will  help to inform the management of the flood risk in the area.

It is aimed at identifying  viable structural and non-structural measures to manage flooding in Hazelhatch.

This is expected to lead to the carrying out of a flood alleviation scheme for the area.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, says "the identification and resolution of the flooding at Hazelhatch was of utmost importance to Residents in the area, St. Patricks National School, Celbridge GAA and Celbridge Tennis Club."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!