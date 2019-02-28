K Country

Flanagan To Establish Study Of Unlawful Deaths Of Family Members.

: 02/28/2019 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Justice Minister is to establish a study of unlawful deaths of family members.

It follows a meeting between Charlie Flanagan and the family of Clodagh Hawe.

Clodagh and her three sons were killed by her husband in 2016 in County Cavan.

Minister Flanagan met her mother Mary and sister Jacqueline for over an hour earlier today.

He told them he had arranged for a meeting between the family and the Garda Commissioner and confirmed a study would be conducted into unlawful deaths of family members.
 

 

