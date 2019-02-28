K Country

Title Opportunity For Kildare's Hogan Confirmed.

02/28/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare boxer Dennis Hogan's world title opportunity has been confirmed.

He'll fight WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia in Monterrey Mexico on April 13th.

Hogan is based in Australia and has won 28 of his 30 professional fights, with his last defeat coming in December of 2015.

