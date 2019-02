The jury, in a defamation action taken by Denis O’Brien against the Sunday Business Post, has gone home for the evening.

The businessman claims he was defamed in articles published in 2015 which gave details of a report into Irish banks at the time of the financial crisis.

Mr. O’Brien claims he was portrayed as one of a "gang" of developers who bankrupted the country.

The newspaper denies the claims.

The jury failed to reach a verdict today and will resume its deliberations in the morning.