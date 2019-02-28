Scouting Ireland Says Robust Safeguards Are In Place For Weekend Trips.

Scouting Ireland insists robust safeguards are in place for weekend trips involving scouts.

It's after Tusla called for a full review of child safety structures at the organisation.

The Child and Family Agency also called for the scouting body to consider the viability of continuing with overnight trips.

The issue was raised in the Dail earlier, where Tanaiste Simon Coveney suggested parents should make sure trips this weekend are well supervised.

Scouting Ireland's Child Protection Consultant, Ian Elliott says there are specific policies in place to deal with this issue: