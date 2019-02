The families of 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing say they want the police to be more open.

Detectives say their investigation is still "live" meaning the inquests are not likely until Spring next year - almost three years since the attack.

They're still trying to extradite the suicide bomber's brother from Libya.

Steve Howe - who lost his wife Alison - has walked out of today's pre-inquest hearing in protest.