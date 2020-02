Average disposable incomes of people living in Kildare have risen by over €4,000 since the pit of the recession.

The Central Statistics Office has released its County Incomes and Regional GDP report for 2017.

It shows that, in 2011, the average disposable income in the county was €17,338 per person.

By 2017, that had gone up to €22,626, which is 9% above the national average.

However, when rent is excluded, the Kildare figure drops to €20,162.