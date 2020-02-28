The Eleven To Two Show

156 Children Homeless In Mid East Region, Which Includes Kildare, In January.

: 02/28/2020 - 08:06
Author: Ciara Noble
dept_of_housing.jpg

156 children were homeless in the Mid East Region, which is comprised of counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, in January.

The Dept. of Housing notes that this is a reduction from almost 200 children in December.

In Kildare, there been a second successive month-on-month reduction in the number of people who are homeless.

177 people in the county were living in emergency accommodation last month, down from 184 people in December.

The Kildare figure, however, remains more than Meath (101) and Wicklow (23), combined.

