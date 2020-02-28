The Eleven To Two Show

First Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Northern Ireland Last Night, As Health Officials Expected To Make Contact With Passengers On Board A Flight From Italy To Dublin.

: 02/28/2020 - 08:38
Author: Ciara Noble
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Northern Ireland last night.

The patient, who is believed to be a woman, had recently travelled from Italy via Dublin.

Health officials are to make contact with passengers, who may have been exposed to coronavirus, on board a flight from Italy to Dublin.

Passengers, who were sitting within two rows of the individual, are considered to be most at risk.

Sam McConkey from the RCSI says plans need to be put in place to contact larger groups of people in the event of further cases:

sammcconkeyni.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

