Listen: O'Fearghail Issues Private Apology For Character Reference To To Survivor Of Child Sexual Abuse.

Kildare TD and Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, has issued a private apology to child sexual abuse survivor, Shane Dempsey.

In 2006, in his capacity as a Kildare South deputy, Mr. O'Fearghail issued a character reference to Joseph Dempsey.

Joseph Dempsey was jailed for six years for rape and 15 counts of indecent and sexual assault against his nephew Shane Dempsey.

Seán O'Fearghail submitted a character reference for Joseph Dempsey in the period between Joseph Dempsey's conviction and sentencing.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of Kildare Today, Shane and his sister, Emma Jane, re-iterated their long-standing call on Deputy O'Fearghail to apologise for issuing the character reference.

They also asked that he commit to request all TDs sign a voluntary pledge no longer to furnish such references for those convicted of child sex crimes.

Deputy O'Fearghail declined an invitation to interview on yesterday's programme. Shane and Emma-Jane's interview is available here

Last night, a third party hand delivered a letter from Sean O'Fearghailto the Dempsey family home.

In that letter he apologises "unreservedly" for the "hurt and pain that I have caused to you and your family by providing a reference for your uncle".

He adds, however, that he cannot commit to aiding Shane's character reference campaign, owing to his position as Ceann Comhairle.

The siblings, in a wide-ranging interview on Kildare Today, acknowledge the apology letter, question the manner of its delivery to the family home, have asked for a face to face meeting with Sean O'Fearghail and have reiterated their commitment to an anti-character reference campaign for all TDs.

Image: Letter delivered to the Dempsey family home last night, courtesy Emma-Jane Dempsey.

Deputy O'Fearghail's statement, issued to Kfm yesterday, is:

Deputy O'Fearghail's statement, in full: "You contacted me in response to a recent campaign, conducted on social media, in respect of a character reference written by me 14 years ago. You and others have communicated your views in relation to the provision, by me in 2006, of a character reference. The fact that I wrote the character reference is true, but there are a number of caveats to my actions that are not in the public domain. I wish to explain these issues, not in any way to validate my actions but to explain the reason and background to the action.

Before detailing my actions, I wish to state categorically that I did not then, nor do I now, condone rapists and inferences to the contrary are unspeakable and untrue. Apart from being a public representative, I am a husband, a father, a brother and an uncle. I cannot begin to imagine the devastation, destruction and horror experienced by those who are abused by the wrongdoing of paedophiles. The actions I took were not done to seek a lesser sentence for a convicted paedophile but to provide a reference as requested.

I provided what I regarded as a strongly caveated statement TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN. Within that letter I stated that I knew him to be a member of a very large, well known and well-respected local family. I stated that I had been acquainted with the person through my constituency work and by also being a local resident. I also said that during those contacts I had never had any reason to question his decency or integrity. I added that, while I was not at all familiar with the circumstances surrounding the crimes of which he had been convicted, I knew that they were grievous in nature and I offered the testimonial not to in any way condone what had happened but simply to illustrate his standing in the community. I do not know if the character reference was ever presented to the Court.

I wish to make it clear that (i) I did not attend in Court on behalf of the individual convicted in order to provide a character reference during the case, (ii) I have never written to the court asking for leniency; (iii) I acknowledge that the victim in this case has suffered horrendously,(iv) I am sure it would be impossible to measure the scale of the damage done to the victim in these proceedings.

I trust that you will accept that the above information provides context to this matter and assures you that I did not and nor would I ever seek to provide protection or ask for leniency for anyone charged or convicted of such horrific offences.

And finally, since 2006 I have a policy in my office of never providing any correspondence in respect of individuals before the Courts except in certain cases of family home repossessions."