Kfm Recruiting Full-time Advertising Sales Executives

Kfm, Kildare's Local Radio Station, is Recruiting Experienced Full-time Advertising Sales Executives.

Kfm has the biggest Reach of any radio station heard in county Kildare!

Your Role

To grow and retain client business; consistently deliver outstanding results.

• Know the Kildare market, and beyond, to generate appointments.

• Identify clients’ core commercial needs and create innovative ideas to grow their business

• Maintain existing and develop new client relationships

• Construct and present creative campaign proposals to win new business



Your Experience

You will have proven sales experience, preferably in media.

• Be a creative thinker

• Have impeccable time management and organisational skills.

• Be a confident networker, with the ability to develop and maintain strong client relationships.

• Possess excellent project management skills.

• Have a full driving licence.



The Rewards!

• Salary, based on experience, plus commission!

• 20 days holidays

• Phone and Car allowance

If this is you, e-mail CV to ceo@kfmradio.com before March 31st. Confidentiality assured!