Kfm Recruiting Full-time Advertising Sales Executives

: 02/28/2020 - 12:06
Author: Thomas Maher
Contact - Sales

Kfm, Kildare's Local Radio Station, is Recruiting Experienced Full-time Advertising Sales Executives.

Kfm has the biggest Reach of any radio station heard in county Kildare!

Your Role
To grow and retain client business; consistently deliver outstanding results.
• Know the Kildare market, and beyond, to generate appointments.
• Identify clients’ core commercial needs and create innovative ideas to grow their business
• Maintain existing and develop new client relationships
• Construct and present creative campaign proposals to win new business
 

Your Experience
You will have proven sales experience, preferably in media.
• Be a creative thinker
• Have impeccable time management and organisational skills.
• Be a confident networker, with the ability to develop and maintain strong client relationships.
• Possess excellent project management skills.
• Have a full driving licence.
 

The Rewards!
• Salary, based on experience, plus commission!
• 20 days holidays
• Phone and Car allowance

If this is you, e-mail CV to ceo@kfmradio.com before March 31st.  Confidentiality assured!

 

