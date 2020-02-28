Listen: Status Red Wind Warning Issued For Clare & Galway.

A status red warning has been issued for Galway and Clare tomorrow as Storm Jorge (pr: HOR-HAY) heads towards Ireland.

Crisis management teams across the country have been activated to deal with the conditions.

Stephen Murphy has more:

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran TD;Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD; and Minister of State for Housing and Development Damien English TD after the meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) this morning in Agriculture House to discuss the approach of Storm Jorge. Photograph: RollingNews.ie