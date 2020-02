Aer Lingus owner IAG has announced plans to reduce flights to Italy and Europe because of the coronavirus.

The group says it can't publish its earnings outlook as planned because of the ongoing uncertainty about the potential impact of the virus.

It's seen a reduction in demand on Asian and European routes and a drop-off in Business Travel across the network.

It says it'll be reducing flights to Italy and across its wider short-haul network in the coming days.



