888 People In Italy Confirmed As Having Coronavirus.

The continued increase in the number of cases and countries affected by the coronavirus in the last few days is of concern, according to the World Health Organisation.

It's raised the risk of the spread and impact of Covid -19 at a global level, from 'high' to 'very high'.

Italian officials say the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus there has risen to 888, including 21 deaths and 46 patients who've recovered.

The W-H-O says work is progressing on the development of more than 20 vaccines and several therapies are in trial.

