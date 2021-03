Alcohol Action Ireland is calling for the introduction of minimum unit pricing not to be delayed.

According to The Sunday Times, the Department of Health says they're unlikely to implement the measure until Northern Ireland does, to prevent cross border trade.

It comes as the North's health minister Robin Swann said he was deferring the move for at least 18 months.

Eunan McKinney, Head of Communications with Alcohol Action Ireland, says this delay is not good enough.

