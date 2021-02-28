Garda Hospitalised After Alleged Assault While Responding To House Party In Finglas.

A Garda is being treated in hospital this afternoon, after responding to reports of a house party in Dublin last night.

The incident happened at Glenties Drive in Finglas at around 11.30.

An 18 year old woman was arrested and has since been charged.

A 17 year old girl allegedly assaulted an officer during this arrest, she was then also arrested.

The officer was taken The Mater Hospital where they're still recieving treatment.

Gardaí say investigation are ongoing and a number of fixed penalty notices will be issued.

File image: RollingNews