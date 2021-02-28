Listen Live Logo

Listen: Tánaiste Says Anti-Lockdown March Was Not A Protest & Its Lucky Someone Wasn't Killed.

: 28/02/2021 - 12:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Tanaiste says yesterday's anti-lockdown march in Dublin was a riot, not a protest, and it's lucky nobody was seriously injured or killed.

Three Gardai were injured during the city centre demonstration, with one officer requiring hospital treatment.

The Garda Commissioner's clarified comments he made last night suggesting elements of the far-left were involved.

Drew Harris now says there's no evidence of that - with the majority of demonstrators linked to anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown and far right groups.

Thirteen people appeared in court last night charged in connection with the rally.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has condemned the scenes yesterday:

